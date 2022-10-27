2023 Honda Civic Type R Price Revealed And We're Shocked

According to a press release from Honda, the new Type R boasts an MSRP of a hefty $42,985. That's quite the chunk of change for a hot hatch. For comparison, a new base model Civic hatchback costs just $25,450. Honda claims the Type R is the most powerful production car the brand has ever offered in the United States. It is also the most expensive, out-pricing the brand's prior most expensive normal production car, the Passport.

Honda is quoted as saying "Civic Type R continues to offer exceptional high-performance value with starting MSRP at $42,895." It may be the best "value" when shopping for supercars, but it could be a tough sell in its actual segment. Toyota's compact speed demon, the Corolla GR, has a base price of $35,900. At over seven grand more expensive than the Toyota, the Type R better absolutely trounce the Corolla on the track — somewhere the cheaper car has already shown us its talents.

Honda says that the new Type Rs will start arriving at Honda dealers tomorrow. But given how dealership pricing works nowadays, good luck getting a Type R anywhere near its already shocking MSRP.