2023 Toyota GR Corolla Price Revealed And It's Aggressive
Toyota has revealed pricing for arguably its most eagerly-anticipated car in years, with the 2023 GR Corolla set to arrive at U.S. dealers later in 2022. The Gazoo Racing-blessed hot hatch promises attainable performance with an emphasis on usable fun, packing a 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine and a standard six-speed manual transmission.
That may not sound like much in the way of displacement, but Toyota has still managed to squeeze out 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque from its diminutive power plant. The stick shift has automatic rev-matching, and there's an adjustable all-wheel drive system that finesses its power front to rear depending on drive mode. As much as 70% of the power can be pushed to the rear wheels.
There'll be three trims available to begin with: the entry-level GR Corolla Core, the GR Corolla Circuit Edition, and finally the GR Corolla Morizo Edition. On top of that, Toyota will have a handful of options packages, and special paint finishes.
Three trims with pricing from $35,900
The 2023 GR Corolla Core will start at $35,900 (plus $1,095 destination). It'll be offered with a choice of three packages. The $1,180 Performance pack will add front and rear Torsen limited slip differentials (LSD), along with 4-piston aluminum fixed-caliper disc brakes with red-painted calipers. There'll be 14 x 1.1 inch ventilated and slotted rotors at the front with 2-piston calipers, and 11.7 x 0.7 inch ventilated rotors at the rear.
The Technology package, meanwhile, will be $770. It'll include Toyota's Premium Audio infotainment system with navigation and JBL Clari-Fi sound. It'll also throw in a wireless smartphone charging pad. Finally, the $500 Cold Weather package adds heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The Core grade will be offered in Ice Cap and Black paint as standard, or Supersonic Red as a $425 upgrade.
The GR Corolla Circuit Edition will start at $42,900 plus destination. It won't offer packages or options, beyond Supersonic Red or Heavy Metal paint for $425, if the standard Ice Cap color isn't taken. Finally, the GR Corolla Morizo Edition will start at $49,900 plus destination. It'll be offered with matte finish Smoke paint, for $1,645, or Windchill Pearl for $425.
Toyota says the 2023 GR Corolla Core should arrive at U.S. dealerships by November 2022. As for the Circuit and Morizo Editions, they'll follow in Spring 2023. It'll go up against Honda's similarly-enthusiast-friendly 2023 Civic Type R, which is also set to land in fall 2022 with pricing yet to be announced.