2023 Toyota GR Corolla Price Revealed And It's Aggressive

Toyota has revealed pricing for arguably its most eagerly-anticipated car in years, with the 2023 GR Corolla set to arrive at U.S. dealers later in 2022. The Gazoo Racing-blessed hot hatch promises attainable performance with an emphasis on usable fun, packing a 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine and a standard six-speed manual transmission.

That may not sound like much in the way of displacement, but Toyota has still managed to squeeze out 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque from its diminutive power plant. The stick shift has automatic rev-matching, and there's an adjustable all-wheel drive system that finesses its power front to rear depending on drive mode. As much as 70% of the power can be pushed to the rear wheels.

There'll be three trims available to begin with: the entry-level GR Corolla Core, the GR Corolla Circuit Edition, and finally the GR Corolla Morizo Edition. On top of that, Toyota will have a handful of options packages, and special paint finishes.