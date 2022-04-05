2023 Toyota GR Corolla: Everything We Know So Far

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is an example of the brand's continued promise of making exciting cars, though while shedding the brand's reputation for tepid, sane motoring. Toyota unveiled the GR Yaris hot hatch in Europe and the rest of the world in 2020, and the motoring planet has never been the same. While the GR Yaris remains a sacred fruit among potential American buyers, Uncle Sam got the new BMW Z4-based MkV GR Supra and the updated GR 86 sports car. Still, there's a problem: The GR Yaris has standard all-wheel-drive, and it's about time America got a taste of a genuine rally-bred pocket rocket that won't break the bank.

Toyota started teasing us with the GR Corolla in 2021, and it immediately got the approval of American enthusiasts pining for the latest hot Toyota. The Japanese automaker has yet to unveil all the juicy deets about its latest American-bound hot hatch. However, we know enough about the 2023 GR Corolla to declare it the most highly anticipated sporty Toyota to arrive after the Supra's debut in 2019.