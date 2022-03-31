Hot Hatch Alert: Toyota GR Corolla Revealed And You're Right To Be Excited

Good news for fans of all things Gazoo Racing, as Toyota's first ever GR Corolla made its debut today, on the eve of this year's Formula Drift street race in Long Beach, CA. Toyota has been steadily building its performance-oriented GR lineup, with recent hits like the revitalized Supra, a second-gen GR 86 and a GR Yaris. The latter, sadly, isn't available in the US, leaving North American hot hatch enthusiasts longing from afar. It's understandable, given the niche demand of hatchbacks compared to the current trend of SUV dominance, but it still hurts.

Thankfully, that changes today. The 2023 GR Corolla houses a 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine that features direct injection and is turbocharged to deliver an output of 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Peak torque is available between 3000 and 5,500 rpm, with max power on tap at the 6,500 mark. Power is sent to all fours wheels by way of a six-speed manual, the exclusive transmission available for the GR Corolla.

While the Corolla Hatchback XSE had been a pleasant surprise for enthusiasts looking to scratch that particular itch, its sporty nature was more playful than performance powerhouse. The GR Corolla, in comparison, is lighter, wider and far more aggressive. It sure looks fun, but it also means business.