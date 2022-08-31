2023 Honda Civic Type R Horsepower Confirmed As Hot-Hatch Gets Serious

Likely to be the most controversial aspect of the new Civic Type R is the design. The last-generation car was intentionally, enthusiastically divisive: a riot of scoops, vents, and strakes, and of course a vast spoiler on the back. Some loved it, others hated it, but nobody lacked an opinion.

For the 2023 Civic Type R, though, Honda has taken a more restrained approach. Certainly, the 11th-gen Civic contributes some of that self-control, with an altogether more sober design than its predecessor. Honda, however, has also opted not to go to outlandish lengths with its Type R modifications.

Honda

It's 0.8 inches longer, 0.6 inches wider, and half an inch lower than the regular Civic, with an inch broader track at the front and 0.75 inches more at the rear. Wider fenders cover similarly wider bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, around 0.8 inches wider than the Civic's usual tires. They also use a "reverse rim" design, Honda says, for more stability under load.

Honda

The biggest change, though, is undoubtedly at the front, where there's a more aggressive bumper with larger intake vents. In fact, Honda says, all of the body panels from the A-pillar forward are unique to the Type R, while the wider rear doors and reshaped rear bumper are also special to the variant. There's also a new rear spoiler — with aluminum stanchions — and a functional rear diffuser.