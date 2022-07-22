2023 Honda Civic Type R Officially Revealed As A Manual-Only Enthusiast's Brawler

The sixth-generation 2023 Honda Civic Type R was first revealed last October, but back then, we didn't know a whole lot about the new model. Despite the wild red-and-black camo wrap shown off in the preview, it still looked a little less showy than its 2020 predecessor, especially around the spoiler. As for technical specifications, we speculated the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine from the previous model would likely carry over into the next generation along with its six-speed manual transmission; after all, the existing engine boasts 295 lb-ft of torque and 306 hp, which is plenty powerful by today's standards.

But more recently, a handful of new details about the upcoming 2023 Honda Civic Type R have been delivered straight from the source. Honda's latest announcement dives a bit deeper into the design and layout of the 2023 Type R than we've seen previously, and it does seem like a genuinely faster version of its predecessor, offering both an improved hatchback chassis design and even slicker styling.

In our review of the fifth-generation 2020 Honda Civic Type R, we noted that it was an affordable six-speed manual with a strong mix of power and handling, but that its interior styling was just a bit too over-the-top for the car's own good, even potentially undermining its other qualities.