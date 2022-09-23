The New Cars With The Biggest Dealer Price Gouging

Buying a new car nowadays is like facing a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the market is brimming with excellent choices across all segments. On the other, though, car buyers are facing ridiculous dealer markups and price gouging on some of the best new models. We can blame a perfect storm of COVID-19, the chip shortage, worldwide supply chain issues, and a looming global recession for this economic catastrophe, but whatever the reason the law of supply and demand is hard to ignore.

Last year, Edmunds predicted that 15.2 million new vehicles would make their way to consumer garages in 2022, a 1.2% increase from 2021 due to "significant pent-up consumer demand." But as carmakers face significant inventory shortages, Edmunds analysts said the average prices for new vehicles would hit record levels of about $45,872 in November 2021, a substantial increase from the average new car price of $39,984 in November 2020.

Here we are in mid-2022, and we're all dancing to the same old tune of vaccine mandates, a European war, and ceaseless dealer markups. With that in mind, you might be wondering which new cars are seeing the highest price hikes, and the online automotive research site iSeeCars has given us the answers.