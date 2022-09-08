Why The 2023 Corvette Is Still The Best Budget Supercar
For several decades, the Chevy Corvette has proven itself to be a fantastic sports car. It enjoys a loyal fanbase across all eight generations.
The newest Corvette, the C8, distinguishes itself from other 'Vettes in one important way: its engine is right in the middle. That design decision, combined with the legendary 6.2L LS V8, rockets this Corvette out of sports car territory and into the realm of the supercar.
Other American performance cars, like the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Shelby Mustangs, may boast higher horsepower figures than the C8 and other supercar makers like Lamborghini and Ferrari. But those cars are really only designed to go in a straight line as fast as the laws of physics allow. The Corvette, with its near perfectly balanced weight distribution, can meet McLarens where it really matters: the track.
In addition to this engineering witchcraft, the Corvette has another trick up its sleeve: its price. Corvettes are still domestically produced by Chevy and carry price tags that make for some of the best deals in the supercar world.
A super deal for a supercar
According to Chevy, a base 2023 C8 carries an MSRP of $64,500. The upcoming 670 horsepower C8 Z06, however, starts at $105,000. Even factoring in an absurd dealer markup, this car still comes in tens of thousands of dollars less than a new Lamborghini Huracan, which has a price of over $206,000 (via Car and Driver).
Over $100,000 is hardly a "bargain" by most standards, but it's a great deal when you're talking about a car that can keep up with a Ferrari, which costs more than an average house. Even a used Lamborghini Gallardo from over a decade ago is more expensive than the fastest new Corvette. And that car doesn't come with a warranty and all the modern technology of a 2023 vehicle.
When it comes to actual performance on the track, the C8 delivers in spades. According to MotorTrend, a C8 went around Germany's fabled Nürburgring in 7:29.9. That time puts it within the ranks of some of the greatest supercars of all time.
When it comes to price, the Corvette beats just about every other supercar on the market. Plus, none of its competitors are featured in a Prince song ...