Why The 2023 Corvette Is Still The Best Budget Supercar

For several decades, the Chevy Corvette has proven itself to be a fantastic sports car. It enjoys a loyal fanbase across all eight generations.

The newest Corvette, the C8, distinguishes itself from other 'Vettes in one important way: its engine is right in the middle. That design decision, combined with the legendary 6.2L LS V8, rockets this Corvette out of sports car territory and into the realm of the supercar.

Other American performance cars, like the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Shelby Mustangs, may boast higher horsepower figures than the C8 and other supercar makers like Lamborghini and Ferrari. But those cars are really only designed to go in a straight line as fast as the laws of physics allow. The Corvette, with its near perfectly balanced weight distribution, can meet McLarens where it really matters: the track.

In addition to this engineering witchcraft, the Corvette has another trick up its sleeve: its price. Corvettes are still domestically produced by Chevy and carry price tags that make for some of the best deals in the supercar world.