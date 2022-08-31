The Strange Story Of How The Legendary Shelby GT350 Mustang Got Its Name

Caroll Shelby is one of the most famous names associated with performance cars. Arguably, he's right up there with Enzo Ferrari and Ferry Porsche. Matt Damon even played Shelby in the movie "Ford v Ferrari." He was not only an accomplished race car driver, but he was also partly responsible for making the Mustang the muscle car icon it is today.

Historically, Shelby Mustangs represented the best Ford had to offer with those iconic blue stripes and capability on the track. Earlier this year, a 1965 Shelby GT350R went for $875,000 at auction. It's impossible to overstate Shelby's impact on not only Ford but cars in general.

Today, the Shelby Mustangs are toe-to-toe with wild muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Chevy Camaro ZL1 that produce dizzying amounts of horsepower, tire smoke, and noise.

Ford has not always been the most creative with vehicle names. But with cars as legendary as the Shelby GT350 and GT500, one has to ask what the numbers in their respective names mean. It may give you a peak into one of racing's greatest minds.