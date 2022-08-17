The Truth About Porsche's Complicated Model Number System

Buckle up because the explanation behind why Porsche's numbering system is so difficult to decipher makes for a ridiculously bumpy ride. Even after hearing the reasoning, it'll probably still leave you scratching your head. Like most prominent companies, products that are worked on internally are usually referred to by a specific in-house project name or number. This is done for many reasons, from keeping new products under wraps to ensuring everyone working on the project is on the same page. Those internally used names are usually changed for marketing purposes to make them snazzier and more appealing to consumers.

For example, Project D was the internal name for Amazon's Echo, according to Bloomberg. Microsoft's Xbox One was codenamed Durango. The movie "Return of the Jedi" had the working title "Blue Harvest" during pre-production filming. And would you have purchased Apple's music player if it was called the P68 instead of an iPod? But product names aren't always changed, and in the case of Porsche's internal zip code-esque system, it sometimes clashes egregiously with the marketing name.

For the German car maker, it started back in 1931 when Ferdinand Porsche first opened his sparkling new engineering firm, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche GmbH. No, that really was the name; a confusing mouthful if there ever was one. So, it might not be a shock that what started as a simple, logical in-house naming system would become a cumbersome mix of nomenclature. This first set of office plans drawn up by Porsche was for a sedan that Wanderer, another German car manufacturer, would make; it bore the type designation of lucky number seven.