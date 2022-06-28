Why The VW Thing Was Much Cooler Than People Realize

While "The Thing" was only available in the United States for two years, from 1973 to 1974, it was first released in the fall of 1969 to the European market as the "Type 181" (via Hot Cars).

VW moved production of the 181 from Germany to Mexico in 1973, where it was subsequently called the Safari. It was referred to as "Camat" in Indonesia and the "Trekker" in England. It probably would have been the "Safari" in the U.S. if not for a Pontiac station wagon already on the road by that name. Considering "The Thing" looked like Frankenstein's monster made up of a little bit of the Beetle, a splash of the Type 2 bus, and a dash of Karmann Ghia (via Motor Trend) ... the name was a perfect fit.

According to a 2020 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report, the average vehicle weight was 4,156 pounds. "The Thing" had a shipping weight of only 1,984 pounds and a gross weight of 2,954. According to Motor Trend, it took 23.2 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour, with a top speed of only eight more miles per hour. It wasn't getting you anywhere fast. But it promised endless top-down fun in the sun.