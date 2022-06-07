The Volkswagen Bus Is Entering A New Era

The Volkswagen Bus is one of the most identifiable automobiles ever sold in the United States. The now-iconic bus from the German automaker entered the American market in 1950 with a slow start, and it didn't gain much traction until the 1960s. It was then that the legacy of the Volkswagen Bus began, a legacy that grew so strong that the vehicle is coming out of retirement — albeit in a very modernized fashion.

Technically speaking, the vehicle was formally called the Volkswagen Type 2 when it first came out, which followed the Volkswagen Type 1 (which is more commonly known as the Volkswagen Beetle). The Volkswagen Bus became a symbol of American rebellion and independence from the norm, and it even became the vehicular mascot for the hippies of the 1970s. It's not uncommon to see well-kept Volkswagen busses still out on the road today.

Talk of a new Volkswagen Bus has been going on for ages, and in 2024, drivers will finally be able to hit the road in the new model.