2023 Challenger And Charger SRT Hellcat Now Get Dodge's Jailbreak Too

Dodge Challengers and Chargers as we know them will cease to be by the year 2024, and Dodge is going all out to make sure the last few editions of its iconic muscle cars do the brand's legacy justice. Seven special edition models are expected in 2023, and more details have just been released on two of them. The 2023 editions of both the Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat will be getting "Jailbreak" editions similar to those Dodge's Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye duo received last year. The package ramps up the level of customization enthusiasts have available to them.

Dodge

The seven special editions Dodge has lined up for next year are set to "pay homage" to the company's most popular trims, with customized versions of the Demon, Hellcat, Jailbreak, Redeye, Scat Pack, and Shaker editions expected to each make an appearance as Dodge gives its gas-powered muscle cars the sendoff they deserve. The seventh 2023 special edition is yet to be announced.

Dodge's iconic gas-powered muscle cars are being replaced by a yet-to-be unveiled electric vehicle, as the company attempts to adopt a more climate-friendly image. A concept car, which gives us a glimpse of what a production version of an electric Charger could look like, was recently unveiled by the company. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT received a mixed response: on the one hand, the car offered a futuristic take on muscle cars as a whole, with iconic pieces of Dodge's history woven in. In terms of performance, it's said to be capable of rivaling the most cutting edge gas-powered muscle cars Dodge has ever produced. All the same, features like the car's electric exhaust were heavily ridiculed online, and some fans of the company have been lamenting the move away from fossil fuels.