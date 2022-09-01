2023 Challenger And Charger SRT Hellcat Now Get Dodge's Jailbreak Too
Dodge Challengers and Chargers as we know them will cease to be by the year 2024, and Dodge is going all out to make sure the last few editions of its iconic muscle cars do the brand's legacy justice. Seven special edition models are expected in 2023, and more details have just been released on two of them. The 2023 editions of both the Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat will be getting "Jailbreak" editions similar to those Dodge's Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye duo received last year. The package ramps up the level of customization enthusiasts have available to them.
The seven special editions Dodge has lined up for next year are set to "pay homage" to the company's most popular trims, with customized versions of the Demon, Hellcat, Jailbreak, Redeye, Scat Pack, and Shaker editions expected to each make an appearance as Dodge gives its gas-powered muscle cars the sendoff they deserve. The seventh 2023 special edition is yet to be announced.
Dodge's iconic gas-powered muscle cars are being replaced by a yet-to-be unveiled electric vehicle, as the company attempts to adopt a more climate-friendly image. A concept car, which gives us a glimpse of what a production version of an electric Charger could look like, was recently unveiled by the company. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT received a mixed response: on the one hand, the car offered a futuristic take on muscle cars as a whole, with iconic pieces of Dodge's history woven in. In terms of performance, it's said to be capable of rivaling the most cutting edge gas-powered muscle cars Dodge has ever produced. All the same, features like the car's electric exhaust were heavily ridiculed online, and some fans of the company have been lamenting the move away from fossil fuels.
What's unique about Dodge's Jailbreak models?
Dodge has announced that alongside the Challenger SRT — which received a "Jailbreak" last year — vehicles featuring the 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 SRT Hellcat like the upcoming Charger SRT will also be getting a Jailbreak edition. It promises more flexibility when it comes to customization and personalization, with a total of 14 exterior color options are available including three heritage colors: Destroyer Grey, Plum Crazy, and B5 Blue. The 2023 SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody's customization options will also allow increased customization of various parts, including the seats, wheels, exterior badging and stripes, and brake caliper color, and new combinations have been opened up in over 20 categories alongside exclusives like Jailbreak interior badging and "Hammerhead Grey" Laguna leather seats.
If you opt for a Charger, the Jailbreak option also includes a more potent SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody with 807 horsepower. After all, Dodge claims that the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is "the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world." The Challenger also offers 807 horsepower, and is capable of going from 0-60 mph in just 3.25 seconds.
The increased number of options may leave you feeling spoiled for choice, but if you really can't decide what you want, Dodge Product Design has a number of "recipes" available in the Jailbreak order guide. The exact content of each configuration suggestion hasn't been revealed yet, but the ordering combinations have names like "Old School" and "Brass Funky." Information is scarce at the moment, but Dodge promises that more details on the 2023 special edition Dodge Challenger vehicles will be announced as they get closer to U.S. dealerships.