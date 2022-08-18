TikTok Is Furious About This Dodge Charger EV Feature

It seems obvious that Dodge was always going to have a problem selling the idea of electric vehicles to its core group of enthusiasts. The "Brotherhood of Muscle" is, for the most part, a group of dedicated petrolheads. They want V8s, not voltage, and horsepower, not hybrids — not to mention, they prefer the internal combustion engine to polar ice caps. Still, the Michigan-based company has tried. There seem to be two strategies at play here. First, the customers aren't actually getting a choice. The year all-electric Dodge muscle cars start rolling off the production line is the same year the production of gas-powered Chargers and Challengers stops. The two mediums won't be going head to head, at least not in terms of sales.

There is also the electric muscle car concept Dodge unveiled this week, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, which is both a glimpse into the manufacturer's vision of the future and a potential olive branch extended to its more skeptical fans. The concept's name comes from an icon from Dodge's past — the original Daytona was the first vehicle to break through the 200 mph barrier on a NASCAR circuit. Features like the grille pattern from another iconic Charger, the 1968 model made famous by the "Dukes of Hazzard," are also present. A Fratzog badge also appears on a Dodge for the first time in almost 50 years.

Then you have the features and performance elements. The company claims its concept can absolutely roast a HEMI Hellcat and go toe-to-toe with the ultra-powerful Redeye. There are also three unique features Dodge hopes sets the concept apart: the e-Rupt multi-speed transmission system, the R-Wing aerodynamic pass-through feature, and a "Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust," which is a simulated exhaust sound. That last feature may not have gone down well.