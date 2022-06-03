Ford Reveals What Its Future Really Looks Like

Ford is en route to a greener future, but its hybrid vehicle lineup is here to stay. The renowned American automaker is taking sustainability to the next level with an initiative focusing on helping businesses transition to electric. In a press release, Ford Pro, the division that works to amplify productivity for other companies, plans to help its customers adopt its electric technology. This "productivity accelerator" division is offering a bundled deal comprised of electric vehicles, charging stations, and its E-Telematics software, which provides real-time fleet operations information to users. Among its early adopters will be manufacturer Wilbur-Ellis and utility company PG&E, which will be integrating Ford's F-150 Lightning Pro electric trucks into their fleets.

However, this isn't the only thing Ford's hoping to accomplish. The legacy company is also presenting ways to help businesses maximize efficiency. Using the E-Telematics software, the company hopes to help customers manage their gas-powered fleets as well by monitoring things such as vehicle maintenance needs and projected expenses from wasted gas. This will help them optimize their daily operations in the process. Ford's survey shows almost 75% of Ford Pro's clientele "feel pressure to adopt" EVs, with over 60% of those considering electric already planning on integrating them within just two years.