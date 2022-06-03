Ford Reveals What Its Future Really Looks Like
Ford is en route to a greener future, but its hybrid vehicle lineup is here to stay. The renowned American automaker is taking sustainability to the next level with an initiative focusing on helping businesses transition to electric. In a press release, Ford Pro, the division that works to amplify productivity for other companies, plans to help its customers adopt its electric technology. This "productivity accelerator" division is offering a bundled deal comprised of electric vehicles, charging stations, and its E-Telematics software, which provides real-time fleet operations information to users. Among its early adopters will be manufacturer Wilbur-Ellis and utility company PG&E, which will be integrating Ford's F-150 Lightning Pro electric trucks into their fleets.
However, this isn't the only thing Ford's hoping to accomplish. The legacy company is also presenting ways to help businesses maximize efficiency. Using the E-Telematics software, the company hopes to help customers manage their gas-powered fleets as well by monitoring things such as vehicle maintenance needs and projected expenses from wasted gas. This will help them optimize their daily operations in the process. Ford's survey shows almost 75% of Ford Pro's clientele "feel pressure to adopt" EVs, with over 60% of those considering electric already planning on integrating them within just two years.
Ford's EVs won't replace its plug-in hybrids
Ford Pro is hoping to help customers ease into electric by offering them a more streamlined approach to integration. Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis said the company's business model is meant to help companies seeking to be more sustainable and friendly to the planet. However, Ford's sustainability efforts don't mean it will be shifting its focus solely to electric vehicles.
When asked about the state of hybrid car models amid its EV ramp-up, Ford CEO Jim Farley said its a crucial part of the company's future, according to a transcript of Ford's annual shareholder's meeting. He also expressed his excitement about Ford's expansion of plug-in hybrids, which will be covering regions such as North America, Europe, and even China. Farley also revealed the massive success of its hybrid lineup's promising sales figures, and hopes to continue on with the current direction.
Ford's sustainability efforts have a set goal
During its annual shareholder's meeting, executive chairman Bill Ford claimed the company will not only be developing EVs with better performance and range, it will also be focusing on introducing electric vehicles that average people and families can afford. Of course, its efforts to go green aren't just limited to the technology utilized by electric vehicles, but the materials and construction of the vehicles as well.
Ford's model includes plans to have 10% of its aluminum purchases reach near-zero carbon emissions by 2030 (via Business Wire). The longtime auto-manufacturer intends to invest over $50 billion in EVs and batteries, between 2022 and 2026. To further broaden these efforts, Ford is working to reach carbon-neutrality, not only in its vehicle range but also in its operations and supply chain as well. In all, Ford intends to reach a carbon-neutral footprint goal by 2050.