2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger receives new Jailbreak package with more custom options

Dodge is aware that buyers love to customize their Chargers and Challengers. But for 2022, Dodge is “breaking all the rules” by “unlocking new, unrestricted, personalization options” with the Jailbreak package for 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody models.

As promised, the newest Jailbreak Charger and Challenger is part of Dodge’s two-year Never Lift strategy in bringing a new or enthusiast vehicle once every three months starting in early 2022. “We are going to let customers run free through the styling archives,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “We’re taking most of the parts and pieces we’ve used over the years, adding a few new ones, and letting customers build their own ‘One of One’ vehicle.”

True to form, the Jailbreak package unlocks more than 20 categories of custom options. The package includes seven options for the seats, body stripes, and wheels; six colors for the brake calipers; five exterior badging finishes; four steering wheel options; and bespoke seat belt colors and floor mats, among many others.

Additionally, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak has exclusive options like Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats and floor mats, a leather and Alcantara steering wheel, blue and yellow brake calipers, a chrome fuel door, Brass Monkey/Satin Chrome/Red exterior badging, and 20-inch by 11-inch satin carbon or low gloss granite wheels.

If you can’t make up your mind, you can go for the Old School or Brass Funky design theme created by the Dodge Product Design Office. For instance, the Old School Challenger Jailbreak features F8 Green paint with a satin chrome Hellcat grille, gray calipers, a chrome fuel door, and Hammerhead Grey interior accents.

Meanwhile, the Brass Funky Charger Jailbreak features a Hellraisin exterior, Sepia Laguna leather seats, carbon fiber bezels, a suede headliner, and 20-inch Brass Monkey wheels, among a few. Additional color combos include Red Dawn, Yin Yang, The Classic, and more. Still not convinced? Dodge also has the SRT Black and Hemi Orange appearance packages, but only for the Charger and Challenger GT RWD and Scat Pack widebody trims.

Moreover, Jailbreak models get ten more horsepower from the standard 6.2-liter supercharged V8, increasing the output to a heady 807 horsepower, one horse short of the Demon’s 808-horsepower output. The 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak package starts at $995 and will become available in late 2021.