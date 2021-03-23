Dodge Charger and Challenger receive a new software update to prevent car theft

Dodge recently announced a new theft-deterrent software update to its Charger and Challenger muscle cars. It’s a timely update to address the growing incidence of grand theft auto across U.S. neighborhoods. However, this new software update is limited to Charger and Challenger models equipped with a 6.4-liter (392 cu-in.) Hemi V8 or the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8.

According to FBI statistics, more than 721,885 vehicle thefts were reported in 2019, accounting for a staggering 220 stolen vehicles per 100,000 inhabitants. “For any car owner, it’s terrible, it’s a hassle, and it’s a personal violation,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer at Stellantis. “Though statistically rare, car thieves have targeted the high-horsepower Dodge muscle cars, and we want the Dodge ‘Brotherhood’ to know we’re taking quick action and covering their backs.”

The software update applies to the 2015-2021 Dodge Charger sedan and Challenger coupe with the 6.4-liter V8 or supercharged 6.2-liter V8 motor. The upgrade is free of charge at any Dodge dealership. The software enables second-level vehicle security encryption using the vehicle’s Uconnect 4C infotainment system.

“When flashed into the computer of affected 2015 or newer Dodge muscle cars, the protective software will limit the engine output to less than three horsepower, foiling fast getaways and joyrides,” added Kuniskis.

You read that right. When breached, this ‘double verification’ security system (similar to two-factor authentication) limits the engine speed to idle, where it lazily produces less than three horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque, enough to spoil the fun or prevent high-speed chases. Owners need to input a four-digit encryption code to disengage the engine limiter, discouraging key-code-spoofing car thieves.

Dodge’s newest double-encryption software will start rolling out in the second quarter of 2021. Get in touch with a Dodge dealership if you have a 2015 to 2021 Charger or Challenger (with the 6.4-liter naturally-aspirated 392 V8 or supercharged 6.4-liter V8) to avail of this newest security update.