2021 Dodge Challenger Gold Rush is back by popular demand

The 2021 Dodge Challenger can now be yours with its iconic Gold Rush paint job. Available on the Challenger T/A, T/A 392, SRT Hellcat, and SRT Hellcat Redeye, the gold paint pays homage to the 50th Anniversary Challenger models unveiled last year.

“Dodge offers a wide variety of performance models and powertrains, but we also have the same mindset when it comes to our extensive exterior color options,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat, FCA – North America.

“By bringing back Gold Rush to a few of our 2021 Challenger models, we’re giving our enthusiasts yet another option to make their muscle car even more unique,” added Kuniskis.

The Challenger’s new Gold Rush paint joins other heritage-inspired hues like TorRed, Sinamon Stick, Frostbite, Hellraisin, Go Mango, and F8 Green. Additionally, Dodge is introducing some new options for the 2021 Challenger. The new Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 is now available with the Widebody Package.

Meanwhile, the Brembo brakes on Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye now receive SRT branding on the calipers, while 20-inch wheels are now standard on Challenger GT AWD. The same 20-inch rollers are optional on Challenger SXT AWD.

Dodge’s newest Gold Rush paint is a no-cost option, although the car should have the black satin hood, roof, and trunk – all of which are standard on Challenger T/A models. Also standard is a 5.7-liter V8 in the Challenger T/A, while the T/A 392 has a 6.2-liter Hemi V8 producing 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque.

Of course, the Challenger SRT Hellcat remains one of the most potent four-door sedans in the business. It has a supercharged 392 cubic inch Hemi V8 with 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

If that’s not enough, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye will satisfy your whims with its 797-horsepower Hemi V8. The Dodge Challenger is a survivor in this SUV-crazy world. Dodge sold more than 66,700 units of the Challenger in 2018, and it sold more Challengers in mid-2019 than ever before.

Part of this success has something to do with its available V8 power, but the Challenger remains a practical vehicle in the real world. It offers more than enough room for five adults and cargo, and it has the aura of its vintage ancestor.

The order books are now open for Dodge’s 2021 Challenger Gold Rush, while the first deliveries arrive in early 2021.