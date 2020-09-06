2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Stat Pack Widebody and T/A 392 Widebody priced up

When it comes to cool muscle cars, Dodge offers more than any other manufacturer out there. The automaker has announced for 2021 the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 are both available with a widebody package. That package allows the car to have wider wheels and tires, offering more grip and better performance at the track.

The 2021 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody has a cold-air grabbing Shaker hood, a legendary MOPAR feature. The Shaker extends from the engine compartment and directs cold air into the 392 HEMI V-8 engine under the hood. Challenger T/A 392 Widebody features a satin black hood, satin black wrap roof, and deck lid.

The car also features Air Catcher headlamps with LED-illuminated T/A logos. Dodge has priced the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody starting at $47,690. The Challenger T/A 392 Widebody starts at $49,090. Neither of those MSRP’s includes the $1495 destination and handling charge.

Scat Pack Widebody adds 3.5-inches of overall width and gives the car 20×11 wheels with 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires and special chassis and suspension tuning. T/A 392 Widebody buyers can option the car with factory hood pins. Inside, the vehicle offers black upholstered performance seats with signature Houndstooth cloth inserts.

The car also offers a 1971-inspired “tic-toc-tach” gauge cluster with Bright White concave faces. Dealer order banks for both cars will open later this year with vehicles scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the spring. Dodge says that buyers of these cars will see improvements of close to two seconds per lap or 12 car lengths compared to the R/T Scat Pack. The Scat Pack Widebody gains .2 seconds running a 12.1-second ET at 112 mph in the quarter-mile.