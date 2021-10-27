2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger receive HEMI Orange and SRT Black appearance packages

The 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger are now available with two new appearance packages just in time for Halloween: HEMI Orange and SRT Black. The HEMI Orange is exclusive to the GT RWD and Scat Pack Widebody variants of the Dodge Charger and Challenger, paying homage to the iconic bright orange Hemi engines powering Dodge muscle cars since the 1960s.

On the outside, the HEMI Orange package includes bright orange trimmings and contrasting orange and black themes. It has orange and gunmetal striping and orange outlines with Midnight Grey Metallic trim on the front grille and fenders. Meanwhile, the Scat Pack Widebody receives orange Brembo six-piston brake calipers (GT RWD models get Brembo four-piston front brakes) and bespoke Warp Speed 20-inch alloy wheels in a carbon black finish.

The orange theme extends inside with orange stitching on the seats, instrument panel, armrests, console lid, shifter, and on the flat-bottom, leather-wrapped steering wheel. Scat Pack Widebody models also get a “392” orange and black badging and blacked-out interior trim.

The HEMI Orange package is available to order at dealerships near the end of this year, starting at $2,995 for GT RWD (including the Performance Handling Package with Brembo brakes and 20-inch wheels) and $1,500 for the Scat Pack Widebody. Furthermore, the HEMI Orange package is also available on the 2022 Dodge Durango R/T and R/T Tow n Go starting early next year.

In contrast, the all-new SRT Black package first seen in the Dodge Durango SRT 392 is exclusive to the Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye. The package consists of Midnight Gray Metallic SRT Hellcat badging and black exhaust tips. The SRT Black package is available to order in the fourth quarter of 2021, priced at $695 over the MSRP.

Both the Dodge Charger and Challenger keep the internal combustion engine relevant amid all the hybridization and electrification. The Charger GT RWD has a 3.6-liter V6 with 300 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque, while the Scat Pack has a 6.4-liter V8 with 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque, plenty of muscle for a practical and roomy four-door family sedan.

Of course, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat needs no introduction. It has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 pumping out 717 horsepower and 656 pound-feet of torque. The Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye takes it further with an upgraded 6.2-liter V8 with 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger HEMI Orange and SRT Black gallery