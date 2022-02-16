2023 Macan T Gives Porsche's Most Important Model A Nimbler Twist

That'll trim the 0-60 mph time to 5.8 seconds – compared to 6.0 seconds for the regular Macan – with a top speed of 144 mph. It'll also mean you get the drive mode switch on the steering wheel, and the useful Sport Response button at its center that switches all of the settings to their most aggressive for a limited period.

Also standard will be the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system, while the traction management system will be fettled specifically for the Macan T: it'll bias toward rear axle power distribution. Adaptive air suspension will be optional; when fitted, it'll use model-specific anti-roll bars which Porsche says should be stiffer for even less body movement. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) is a further option.

Though down in power compared to the Macan S and Macan GTS, the smaller engine in the Macan T does have one big advantage: weight. According to Porsche, the 2.0-liter is a full 129 pounds lighter on the front axle, which should help with handling.

Porsche

In addition to the badging, the Macan T will get Agate Grey Metallic trim on the exterior: it'll be used for the side mirrors, side blades, and the roof spoiler. Sport tailpipes and side window surrounds will be high gloss black, while the "Macan T" side logos will also be in black. Unlike the regular Macan's 19-inch standard wheels, the Macan T will get 20-inch versions borrowed from the Macan S, here exclusively finished in dark titanium.