2023 Macan T Gives Porsche's Most Important Model A Nimbler Twist
Porsche's best-selling SUV is getting a new variant, with the 2023 Macan T the first to earn the "Touring" badge. Borrowing the 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine of the regular Macan, the Macan T kicks up the standard equipment levels.
In the process, it will slot in-between the Macan and the Macan S when it arrives in US dealerships early in the spring. Exact pricing will be confirmed closer to that point, too, though the current 2022 Macan starts at $54,900 (plus destination) while the 2022 Macan S starts at $65,400.
Under the hood, the 2023 Macan T will have Porsche's turbocharged inline-four, squeezing 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque from its 2.0-liters. It'll be paired with the seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission and all-wheel drive. While that matches the Macan, Porsche will also be including the Sport Chrono Package as standard on the Macan T.
Less weight, more agility
That'll trim the 0-60 mph time to 5.8 seconds – compared to 6.0 seconds for the regular Macan – with a top speed of 144 mph. It'll also mean you get the drive mode switch on the steering wheel, and the useful Sport Response button at its center that switches all of the settings to their most aggressive for a limited period.
Also standard will be the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system, while the traction management system will be fettled specifically for the Macan T: it'll bias toward rear axle power distribution. Adaptive air suspension will be optional; when fitted, it'll use model-specific anti-roll bars which Porsche says should be stiffer for even less body movement. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) is a further option.
Though down in power compared to the Macan S and Macan GTS, the smaller engine in the Macan T does have one big advantage: weight. According to Porsche, the 2.0-liter is a full 129 pounds lighter on the front axle, which should help with handling.
In addition to the badging, the Macan T will get Agate Grey Metallic trim on the exterior: it'll be used for the side mirrors, side blades, and the roof spoiler. Sport tailpipes and side window surrounds will be high gloss black, while the "Macan T" side logos will also be in black. Unlike the regular Macan's 19-inch standard wheels, the Macan T will get 20-inch versions borrowed from the Macan S, here exclusively finished in dark titanium.
A more premium cabin
Inside, eight-way electrically adjustable heated sports seats are standard, with Macan T-exclusive upholstery. That includes Sport-Tex Stripe pattern to the center of the front seats and the outer rear seats, plus an embossed Porsche crest in the front headrests. Silver contrast stitching on the headrests, steering wheel, and seats is also standard.
The steering wheel is the GT sport version, with heating as standard. There's also the Sport Chrono stopwatch, and black aluminum door sill guards. Carried over from the regular Macan are heated front seats, a trimmed-down transmission shifter, more cabin storage, and the haptic center console controls.
It's fair to say the Macan has been a success for Porsche. Indeed, the smaller of the company's two SUVs is its most popular, comfortably out-selling more iconic models like the 911. It's almost a surprise, then, that the automaker has taken this long to add a "T" variant, having used the badge to good effect on its 718 and 911 range before now. There, it symbolizes "the purist's sports car"; for the 2023 Macan T, it'll all be a little more luxurious.