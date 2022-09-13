The Astonishing Markup New Car Buyers Are Paying Every Time

The markup prices of new cars are on the rise, and those looking to buy brand new should be paying attention. Budget-conscious shoppers hoping to snag a shiny new car straight from the dealership might need to think twice this year. After all, vehicle production in the U.S. went through a rough patch within the past two years alone. It doesn't help that semiconductor shortages are preventing household names like GM from selling their most popular vehicles either. When vehicle supplies are unable to keep up with consumer demand, soaring prices are inevitable, but just how bad is it?

Well, it seems like the monthly sales of new cars in 2022 are suffering from lower averages when compared to three years ago, according to data from automotive research firm Kelley Blue Book. At the same time, prices have increased. In August, the average transaction price of a new Electric Vehicle rose to over $66,000 per unit, which is a 1.7% increase from July and a hefty 15.6% price bump from last year. Unsurprisingly, new luxury car buyers paid the most that month, with luxury vehicle sales averaging over $800 more than the previous month. Meanwhile, non-luxury car sales averaged $1,102 above retail price, and truck buyers surprisingly paid $142 less than retail. Of course, things aren't looking pretty for consumers looking to buy from certain automakers, as a handful of new cars are being offered at staggering markup prices.