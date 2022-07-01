GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.

GM is no exception to the list of car manufacturers that rely on computers in their vehicles, and a quarterly earnings report on July 1 revealed that the number of unsellable vehicles currently in its inventory has reached nearly six figures. This is due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. While GM is able to construct the chassis of its vehicles with all other necessary mechanical parts included, it's unable to fit them with their automated systems, making them undriveable.

Back in September 2021, GM was forced to shut down entire North American manufacturing plants due to the semiconductor chip shortage, given that the company would simply be generating more deadweight for their limited inventory space by continuing to manufacture more of these unfinished cars. Some manufacturing plants, such as its Arlington Assembly and Flint Assembly, have continued to produce vehicles despite the semiconductor shortage. Certain other manufacturers, such as Ford and FCA, have been idling since January 2021.