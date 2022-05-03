2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate First Look: Fully Loaded

At first glance, describing the new 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate isn't too difficult: announced today, the new SUV is simply the most premium version of the Yukon that the automaker has offered. It's the second outing for this strategy, GMC having sensibly applied the nameplate first to its best-selling Sierra pickup back in October 2021.

The 2022 Sierra Denali Ultimate promised to be the most luxurious and advanced iteration of the pickup so-far, building on what had already been considerable sales success of the "regular" Denali trim. For the 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate, it's the three-row SUV that gets the elevated treatment, a single trim that represents the best of what GMC is capable of.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

In short, you're either going to like it or not. Unlike with the standard Denali SUV, where there's a relatively wide choice of wheels, interior trim, and upholstery colors, when you buy a Denali Ultimate you're buying into GMC's designers' vision of the "best" configuration. Really, your main choice boils down to exterior color.