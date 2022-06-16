Tesla Hikes Prices Across Several EV Models

Tesla has quietly increased prices across its range with a number of models now costing several thousand dollars more than they did in recent weeks. The company had enacted a series of steady price increases throughout 2021 but seemed to have taken a break from bumping prices so far in 2022. That is until early March when the price went up on several of their models, and April when long-range vehicles saw a spike. Now Elon Musk's car company seems to have bumped prices yet again.

The company's range of electric vehicles includes the high-end Model S, which has exceptional range and performance. It also includes the model X which is an electric SUV, the more accessible Model Y, and the entry-level Model 3. The more expensive vehicles also come with a premium "Plaid" version, which tends to be faster and more powerful. The company also has a "Cybertruck" in the works.