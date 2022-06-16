Tesla Hikes Prices Across Several EV Models
Tesla has quietly increased prices across its range with a number of models now costing several thousand dollars more than they did in recent weeks. The company had enacted a series of steady price increases throughout 2021 but seemed to have taken a break from bumping prices so far in 2022. That is until early March when the price went up on several of their models, and April when long-range vehicles saw a spike. Now Elon Musk's car company seems to have bumped prices yet again.
The company's range of electric vehicles includes the high-end Model S, which has exceptional range and performance. It also includes the model X which is an electric SUV, the more accessible Model Y, and the entry-level Model 3. The more expensive vehicles also come with a premium "Plaid" version, which tends to be faster and more powerful. The company also has a "Cybertruck" in the works.
Price hikes across the range
According to Electrek, a site that has been monitoring Tesla prices, the Texas-based company is hiking prices across its entire range — though some premium models seem to have been spared. At the extreme end the basic Tesla Model X, Tesla's electric SUV, has seen a price increase of $6,000 — shifting from $114,990 to $120,990. However, the already more expensive Model X Plaid has seen no increase in price and remains at $138,990.
The flagship Model S has also been subject to a significant price increase, with the cost of a Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range going from $99,990 to $104,990, a $5,000 increase. Again, the premium "Plaid" edition of the Model S has escaped a bump in price and remains at $135,990. Both versions of the popular Model Y have had a price bump, with the Y Long Range seeing a $3,000 price hike from $62,990 to $65,990, and the Y performance now costing an extra $2,000 after going from $67,990 to $69,990. The most modest price increase, just $2,500, was added to the "Long Range" version of the Tesla Model 3, which went from $54,490 to $57,990.