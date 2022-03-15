Elon Musk Just Made Every Tesla More Expensive: Here Are All The Changes

Tesla's electric vehicles were never really budget-friendly and they've just gotten more expensive. Elon Musk's EV company has raised the prices of its entire lineup of cars by up to 10%; some of these price increases amount to thousands of dollars, so the difference is pretty huge. Neither Musk nor company representatives have commented on the unexpected price hike, but it's plain as day, all visible on Tesla's website. Why did Tesla increase the prices, and how much more will you have to spend now to get your hands on the iconic EV?

Tesla vehicles already vary wildly when it comes to pricing; the least-expensive car in the lineup is the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, previously priced at around $45,000. The prices go up dramatically when you reach for one of the top-shelf cars, such as the Model S Dual Motor, previously $95,000, or the most expensive vehicle in the lineup: the Model S Tri Motor, previously $126,000. Strangely enough, the Model S Tri Motor has now been dethroned as Tesla's priciest, falling down to second place after the price change.

After the price changes, the most expensive Tesla is going to be the Model X Tri Motor, having received a $12,500 increase. The car, previously priced at $126,490, now goes for $138,990. The Model S Tri Motor, on the other hand, used to cost $129,990, but now, it's $135,990, indicating a $6,000-increase.