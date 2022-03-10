Russia's Desperate Move To Get Around Tech Bans

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, governments and companies alike have started to boycott the country. Severe sanctions, trade bans, and removal of service have been taking place every single day, with more and more large corporations withdrawing from Russia. This includes tech giants such as Microsoft and Apple. Although all of these sanctions are being imposed as a means of putting pressure on Vladimir Putin to stop the war, it seems that Russia may have found a way around them instead — at least where software is concerned.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has started on February 24, 2022, and so far, there seems to be no end in sight. The response of the world was instantaneous, and although other countries are not participating in the warfare (aside from Belarus, which is aiding Russia,) various sanctions are being used as a means to make Russia cease its attacks. Many countries have closed their skies to Russian aircraft, import and export of energy, gas, fuel, and other valuables have largely been stopped, and many services chose to stop operating in Russia until the cruel attacks come to an end.

The United States government has imposed some of the most severe sanctions of all, so severe that the French economic minister Bruno Le Maire referred to them as an "all-out economic and financial war." Large corporations followed, partly by choice, partly because the new laws prevent them from operating in Russia. In theory, this would leave Russians cut off from many services, but at least for software, there might be a workaround: piracy.