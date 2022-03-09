LimeWire Is Back, But Not As You Knew It

If you're around a certain age, you probably remember LimeWire, although most of us wouldn't admit to having used it. The peer-to-peer client peaked in popularity in the early 2000s, allowing millions of people to download games, movies, music, and images, all for free — illegally, of course, and alongside a huge heap of malicious or otherwise less-than-welcome files in the process. LimeWire disappeared from the limelight the same way many similar programs have, but it's making a return as a whole new platform with a very unexpected purpose.

The early 2000s saw the advent of peer-to-peer (P2P) programs and file sharing. Some of us may remember the iconic "you wouldn't download a car" commercial that played prior to movies and shows found on DVD or in the cinema. That was the response of the outraged music and movie industry that lost millions of dollars due to illegal file sharing. As a result, P2P programs have had a quite bad rep, and with good reason, too.

In many countries, downloading and/or uploading pirated content was (and still is) against the law. That alone should have acted as a deterrent, but for the millions of people that used LimeWire, Kazaa, eMule, and other such programs, it wasn't — mainly because it was difficult to detect and wasn't really pursued unless it was being done in massive quantities. Downloading files instead of paying the creator for said content almost created a movement of sorts, with people boycotting expensive DVDs and music albums in favor of P2P downloads. It's exactly this type of mindset that makes LimeWire's current switch so peculiar.