Tesla "Phantom Braking" Earns Elon Musk Another Fed Investigation

Tesla and the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) have launched yet another investigation into a Tesla model after receiving numerous complaints from customers. Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have achieved wide acclaim for the company's EV and autonomous vehicle technologies as well as the driveability of its cars. However, it has found itself in the sights of the NHTSA a lot more than either it or its customers would like.

The NHTSA has launched investigations into Tesla for, among other things, its in-car gaming features, fatal crashes allegedly related to its Autopilot tech, and its 'Yoke' steering wheel. This time, the NHTSA is investigating a so-called "phantom braking" issue reportedly plaguing owners of its 2021-2022 Model 3 and Model Y owners.

According to the administration, it has received 354 complaints from customers over the past nine months who have alleged unexpected and sudden deceleration seemingly due to autonomously applied braking, or "phantom braking." The NHTSA says that "while the ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features including adaptive cruise control, the vehicle unexpectedly applies its brakes while driving at highway speeds."

The NHTSA goes on to state, "Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, at random, and often repeatedly in a single drive cycle." As a result, the administration is opening a Preliminary Evaluation (PE) to determine the cause and severity of the problem.