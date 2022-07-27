How Much Has Motor Vehicle Production Declined In The U.S. Over The Past Two Years?

Henry Ford did not invent the concept of the assembly line, but he did use it to increase the efficiency of his fledgling company and make motor vehicles more affordable. Since Ford first ramped up production at his Detroit factory in 1913, the United States has been a hotbed of vehicle manufacturing. Now, more than a century later, Ford is plotting the downfall of dealerships as we know them and suing professional wrestlers.

Ford isn't taking these actions because everything is going well in the automotive world. Like many manufacturers, it is struggling to get cars and trucks off the production line and onto the sales floor. Since 2019, a string of global crises has had a major effect on individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide. The automotive industry was not immune to the effects of these challenges and has seen production drop drastically several times over the past couple of years.

So just how bad is the industry suffering? Are we over the worst of it? And when will the automotive industry get back to normal? To answer these questions, SlashGear has unpacked some in-depth production figures supplied by DataHerald. So let's take a close look at what has happened between August 2018 and now.