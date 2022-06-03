Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.

The car manufacturer has thrown its weight behind electric vehicle manufacture over the last few years. In 2021, Ford outlined its "electric vehicle strategy" which included plans to invest $22 billion in electrification over four years. The company has also suggested that they're targeting carbon neutrality globally by 2050. From 2030 onwards, Ford intends to make all of the passenger cars it manufactures in Europe electric only. In the lead up to that, all of the European passenger vehicles Ford manufactures in 2026 and beyond could be "zero-emissions capable" if all goes to plan.

In the past few years, Ford has produced electric versions of some of its most popular models: the F-150 and the Ford Mustang. Electric Fords have also hit the commercial market, with an all-electric Ford Transit now being an option. As these models gain traction, Ford plans to make big changes to the way vehicles are sold to consumers, potentially removing the middle man in the process.