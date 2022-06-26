The Real Reason Why Ford Sued John Cena

The second-generation of the Ford GT remains one of the most sought after muscle cars on American roads. Supply has deliberately been kept tight in order to preserve the exclusivity of owning one, with roughly one model rolling off Ford's production lines each day since it launched in 2016 (via Road and Track). It's undoubtedly an incredible vehicle, as it should be for a supercar priced between $450,000 and $500,000.

That sort of money buys you an aggressive sports car design with a twin-turbocharged intercooled 3.5L EcoBoost V6 that delivers a prodigious 660 horsepower, a lightweight body made of carbon fiber, track-ready sports suspension, and Brembo carbon-ceramic anchors designed to deliver incredibly responsive race car-like braking. Naturally, when it went on sale in 2016, the initial allotment of 500 cars was massively oversubscribed with 6,506 fully completed applications, according to Ford.

Of course, A-list celebrities were lining up to get one including renowned revhead wrestler and movie star John Cena. He managed to get his hands on a stunning GT in liquid blue in October of 2017. It didn't take long, however, for things to go pear-shaped (via Hot Cars).