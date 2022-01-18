2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition brings a serious upgrade

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne is getting the Platinum Edition package introduced last year in the Panamera sedan. The newest Platinum Edition trim is available for the Cayenne, Cayenne S, Cayenne E-Hybrid, and specific variants of the Cayenne Coupe.

Images: Porsche AG



As expected, the Cayenne Platinum Edition adds bespoke exterior styling elements and interior detailing not found in a standard Cayenne SUV. It starts with custom satin-finish air intake slats, exclusive 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, and vehicle badging. In contrast, the side window trims and quad exhaust tips have a darker black finish to accentuate its sport-luxury vibe.

Meanwhile, the interior receives brushed aluminum door entry sills with a “Platinum Edition” logo. Other bespoke interior touches include Chalk-colored seatbelts and textured aluminum trim. The Platinum Edition also gets more standard kits like LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), a panoramic roof, interior ambient lighting, and a Bose premium surround-sound audio system.

Other goodies include eight-way leather sports seats with a Porsche Crest on the front and rear headrests, privacy glass, and that iconic analog clock on top of the dash. Additionally, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers more customization options if you want to create a genuinely one-off Cayenne Platinum.

However, the Platinum Edition trim commands higher base prices across the board. The Cayenne Platinum Edition starts at $80,350, around $10k more than a standard Cayenne SUV, while the Cayenne Coupe Platinum Edition is at $84,650 ($5,800 more).

Furthermore, Platinum variants of the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe and Cayenne S Coupe start at $95,150 and $96,950, respectively. All prices are inclusive of $1,350 destination fees.The first deliveries will arrive this summer, while the available paint options include solid white, solid black, or metallic finishes like Jet Black, Carrara White, Moonlight Blue, Chalk, or Mahogany.

In related news, an updated 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe are waiting in the shadows with redesigned headlights, new taillight clusters, and a refreshed dashboard. We expect the revamped 2023 Cayenne to debut near the end of 2022.