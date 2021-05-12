Porsche extends Performance Parts catalog for new and vintage Porsches

Porsche is expanding its Performance Parts catalog across all its custom tuning divisions, including Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Porsche Tequipment, and Porsche Classic. In a world where roughly one new billionaire emerges every 17 hours, customers demand more customization and personalized options in their new Porsches. Thankfully, the German brand delivers by introducing more services and custom parts in creating your one-off Porsche.

“It is our goal to provide customers around the globe with even more accurately tailored and demand-based products within the context of classic, existing and new cars, and also to offer a comprehensive range of individualization options,” said Alexander Fabig, Vice President of Individualization and Classic.

Last year, Porsche unleashed a custom 911 Turbo S by Porsche Exclusive, and it made our eyes pop with its stunning Guards Red paint and custom 21-inch wheels. But from 2021 onwards, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will offer “significantly more options” while “expanding the range of products that can be individualized and personalized,” said the carmaker.

New options include exterior paint wraps, unique starting numbers, prints on the floor mats, logo projectors in the doors, custom wheel finishes, and illuminated door guards. Additionally, customers can choose personalized colors, logos, letterings, and texts using the Porsche Car Configurator. Yes, it’s possible to have your signature embossed on the dashboard, and you can even choose a custom font to go with it.

Meanwhile, Porsche Tequipment has reinforced its long-standing partnership with Manthey-Racing GmbH to offer new cosmetic and performance-enhancing parts with road approval. The Performance Parts kit for the 911 GT2 RS (991 generation) includes a new aerodynamics package, magnesium wheels, custom brake parts, and race-ready coilover suspension. Also coming are 3D-printed body form full-bucket seats and racing brake pads.

Porsche Classic has built two first-gen Cayenne test vehicles to highlight what customers can expect in customizing their beloved classic or vintage Porsches. If you have a first-gen Cayenne (manufactured from 2002 to 2011), consider yourself a part of the Porsche vintage circle! Options include exterior wrapping by Style Porsche, custom off-road wheels, a roof basket, and mud flaps, among many more.

“With the new offerings, we are responding to the great global demand for our products,” added Fabig. “Starting with new possibilities for individualization and personalization of individual components, through the additional range of Performance Parts, up to the realization of uniquely individualized sports cars, we have the right option for every customer.”

There’s more good news. Porsche’s Co-Creation strategy is coming soon, allowing customers to design fully-bespoke, one-off vehicles, including reimagined vintage Porsche sports cars. We figure this service will cost an arm and a leg, but it will be interesting to see what customers have in mind for their ‘factory one-off’ Porsches.