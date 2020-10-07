Mansory infuses Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe with more power and lots of carbon-fiber

German tuning house Mansory is at it again. And this time, Mansory has the current third-gen Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne SUV in its crosshairs. Available for the 2017-2020 Porsche Cayenne and 2019-2020 Cayenne Coupe, Mansory’s customization program covers all aspects of the vehicle’s exterior design, interior, and engine performance.

It starts with a stock Porsche Cayenne or Cayenne Coupe. Mansory then adds a full carbon-fiber body kit similar to the LeMansory Ford GT and Mansory Cabrera. It includes a carbon hood, fender flares, front splitter, mirror caps, side skirts, and a rear diffuser. Also included is an aero-optimized carbon-fiber rear spoiler.

Next, Mansory will remove the factory wheels to make room for a new set of Matte Black 23-inch rollers. The wheels are shod in Continental Sport Contact 6 high-performance tires to improve handling and all-season grip.

But the biggest change is found under the Mansory Cayenne’s carbon-fiber hood. Benefitting from a modified ECU, the standard twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 motor is now pushing out 700 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and AWD, Mansory claims zero to 60 mph in 3.2-seconds and a top speed of 186 mph. If you want your Porsche Cayenne to sprint like a 911, Mansory has you covered.

Of course, no Mansory custom job is complete without a bespoke interior. All touch surfaces are festooned in premium leather, while the steering wheel and door panels are decorated with carbon-fiber. Meanwhile, the seats have 3D diamond-shape stitching and the seams are body-colored, as well.

There’s more. The bespoke conversion also includes an Alcantara headliner, solid aluminum pedals, and custom floor mats. Also included is a high-performance exhaust system to complement the blown V8 motor’s stout power output. Mansory has yet to divulge pricing, but a standard Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe starts at around $69,000 and $78,000, respectively.