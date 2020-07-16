2021 Porsche 911 Turbo debuts with 572HP flat-six motor

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo has finally arrived to complete the 992-generation 911 family. And when it comes to Porsche’s 911, it’s all about the engine. Porsche’s newest 911 is equipped with a 3.7-liter flat-six with bigger VGT turbos and electronically adjustable waste-gate valves. The setup is remarkably similar to the more powerful Turbo S model’s 3.8-liter mill, but the 911 is expectedly down in power than the former.

Don’t despair. The new 911 Turbo is still good for 572 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. And while the Turbo S has 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, the new 911 Turbo’s output is only 8 horsepower less than in the previous Turbo S. And despite having less power, the new 911 Turbo scoots to 60 mph in 2.7-seconds, just 0.1 seconds behind the current Turbo S, so it’s still a marvelously fast sports car.

Porsche claims a top speed of 198 mph for the 911 Turbo, while the Turbo S has a slight advantage (205 mph) in this regard. Helping the cause is an eight-speed dual-clutch PDK automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels via an intelligent AWD system. The 2021 911 Turbo makes good use of Porsche’s Traction Management system which sends up to 368 pound-feet of torque to front wheels as required.

The 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo shares the same exterior dimensions with the Turbo S. Both sports cars are 1.8-inches and 0.8-inches wider in the front and back to accommodate beefier 20-inch staggered tires on center-locking alloy wheels. And similar to the Turbo S model, the 911 Turbo is available with Porsche’s Active Suspension Management which lowers the ride height by 0.4-inches as required.

Adaptive aerodynamics are also standard. It features a massive variable rear spoiler, an active front spoiler, and electric cooling flaps to tame incoming air. See those iconic air intakes on the rear side panels? They suck in more air to deliver uninterrupted engine power in high-performance driving. Standard on the new 911 Turbo are LED headlights and taillights, oval quad exhaust tips, and a continuous rear light bar.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo is arriving early next year, but Porsche dealers are now accepting orders. If you love the Turbo S but find its $204,850 base price a bit stiff, the Turbo will make you reconsider. Base prices for the 911 Turbo coupe start at $172,150 while the cabriolet is at $184,950. The new 911 Turbo is available with Porsche’s Sport and Lightweight Packages while further bespoke options are possible via Porsche Exclusive.