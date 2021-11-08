2022 Panamera Platinum Edition gives Porsche a menacing daily-driver

Porsche is adding three new 2022 Panamera Platinum Edition trims to the line-up, offering more comfort features and styling upgrades on the performance four-door. The new trim slots in-between the existing Executive and GTS models, leaving power unchanged but checking off a lot more of the options boxes on the order form.

So, the 2022 Panamera Platinum Edition starts at $101,900 (plus $1,350 destination) and gets the familiar twin-turbo V6 gas engine with 325 horsepower. It will feature Adaptive Air Suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard.

Also standard will be 21-inch Exclusive Design Sport Wheels in a Satin Platinum finish. 20-inch Panamera Style wheels will be available as an option. Porsche uses the same finish on the air outlet grilles along the side of the Panamera, and on the rear badging.

At the front, there are LED Matrix Design headlights – with Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS) – as standard, along with auto high-beams. There are 13 standard and metallic paint options available, plus four optional Special colors and a Custom Color range too. The side window trims are finished in high-gloss black, while the Sport Tailpipes are black.

Inside, meanwhile, there are Porsche crests embossed in all four of the headrests. Black brushed aluminum trim is standard, as are brushed aluminum door sill guards with “Platinum Edition” lettering. Soft close doors, 14-way comfort seats with comfort memory, front and rear heated seats, and front seat ventilation are all standard, too, along with four-zone climate control.

For tech, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 6.0 – the automaker’s latest infotainment system – is standard. That supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with SiriusXM 360L. A Bose Surround Sound audio system is also standard.

For those who need all-wheel drive, there’ll also be the 2022 Panamera 4 Platinum Edition, which will start at $106,000 (plus destination). That will have the same V6 engine, but add AWD. Finally, there’s the 2022 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Platinum Edition, from $115,200 (plus destination). That will use Porsche’s plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which combines the twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor for a total of 455 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

All three new Platinum Edition trims are expected to arrive at US Porsche dealers in spring 2022.