2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe breaks the Nürburgring lap record for production SUVs

Porsche’s new 2022 Cayenne broke the Nürburgring lap record last June 14 to eclipse the previous speed record set by the Audi RS Q8 in 2019. Piloted by test driver Lars Kern, Porsche’s latest variant of the Cayenne SUV covered an entire 20.832-kilometer lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in only 7:38.925. In reference, the Audi did it in 7:42.253.

The Cayenne’s newest record-breaking lap time is certified by a notary public. Furthermore, it is now in the official rankings of Nürburgring GmbH under the “SUV, off-road vehicle, van, pickup” category.

“It changed direction at lightning speed in the fast curves such as between Hohe Acht and Eiskurve, with no wobble and no tendency to understeer,” said Lars Kern. “Over the first few meters of the Nordschleife in this Cayenne, you’re tempted to turn around to make sure that you’re really sitting in a spacious SUV.”

The Porsche Cayenne’s 7:38 lap record is, for lack of a better word, unbelievable. The Ferrari 458 Italia, Lexus LFA, Chevy Corvette C6 ZR1, Nissan GT-R, and Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera LP570-4 all recorded a 7:38 time at the Nürburgring.

And what do all those cars have in common? None of them is an SUV like the Cayenne, which makes the new record doubly mind-boggling in our book.

“This Cayenne model is a top performer. During its development, we focused on exceptional on-road performance,” said Stefan Weckbach, Vice President Product Line Cayenne. “Our record-breaking Cayenne is based on the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, though more systematically designed for maximum longitudinal and lateral dynamics.”

Yes, Porsche’s Nürburgring-conquering Cayenne is a Turbo Coupe, although the carmaker has yet to name this newest variant. Porsche will soon unveil the production specs, but it mentions the turbo engine is pumping out upwards of 600 horsepower. Porsche also hinted at a zero to 60 mph time that will give the 911 GT3 severe anxiety. In case you forgot, the 911 GT3 goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.2-seconds, courtesy of its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six motor.

Meanwhile, the record-breaking Cayenne Coupe has bespoke 22-inch wheels garbed in Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires for maximum grip. Porsche has yet to announce a launch date for its newest Cayenne variant, but we expect it to debut later this year with all the glitz and glamour of a record-setting SUV.