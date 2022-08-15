2022 Ford Maverick Lariat First Edition Review: Compact Pickup Holds Up Fully-Loaded

Between the two new compacts — both of which have more in common with coupe utilities like the Chevrolet El Camino and Ford Ranchero than the standard cab-plus-bed-on-full-frame compact trucks of the past — the Ford Maverick looks more like a truck than the slick 'n' fancy Santa Cruz. From the broad face up front to the dramatic transition between cab and bed out back, the compact truck lives up to what Ford expects out of their full line of pickups, including the current Ranger (now a midsize truck) and the F-Series family of full-size rigs. The Maverick even has a little nod to the F-Series under the sideview mirrors: a curve in the door panels echoing the beltline cut-out for the glass on the F-150 and Super Duty's front doors.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

How, then, can this styling and profiling be turned up to 11? If you were lucky enough to snag one while the 2022 order book was still open, you could get your Maverick Lariat with the First Edition Package. Said package includes special "First Edition" decals for the hood and sides, a black-painted roof with matching skull caps for the side mirrors, a power tilt/slide moon roof, and a soft-folding tonneau cover. If you were fast enough to sign up for the hybrid version, you also got 18-inch black-painted wheels; otherwise, 17-inch aluminum wheels would be mounted in a set of Falken Wildpeaks. Finally, you could get your First Edition in either Area 51 or package-exclusive Rapid Red Tri-Coat Metallic.

As I learned, though, you have to do some massaging of Ford's online configurator to get the exact ride I received for the week. In fact, I thought my ride was a one-off until I went through the configurator again, which amounted to checking off the EcoBoost with all-wheel drive first, then scrolling down to add the First Edition package (which defaults to Area 51 for paint color), and finally checking Rapid Red in the paint section. Once set, though, all was well in the world (and on the street).