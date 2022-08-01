2023 Maverick Tremor Gives Ford's Smallest Truck A Big Off-Road Boost

Ford owners who have a thing for the outdoors will be pleased to know the company is making its Tremor off-road package available for its Maverick line of vehicles. With the package in place, Ford expects the Maverick — which is the company's first truck to feature a full hybrid powertrain — to be ideal for both day-to-day use in the city and the occasional offroad trip through the backwoods.

Todd Eckert, Ford's truck product marketing and brand manager, says: "Ranger, F-150 and Super Duty customers have embraced the unique off-road capability, technology and appearance updates found across our Tremor family of trucks. Maverick Tremor delivers on this same promise with new functions and features designed for off-roading – all while keeping the truck's signature size, affordability, and Built Ford Tough durability and capability."

The Maverick Tremor's unique stylistic features include blacked-out Ford logos, headlamps and taillamps, signature Tremor Orange tow hooks, an updated fender vent, and a new grille. Underneath that styling, the Maverick Tremor will boast a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, all-wheel drive, a lockable diff, a "unique" suspension system," a heavy-duty transmission cooler, and upgraded half-shafts.

One really unique feature the new Tremor offers is trail control. Ford explains that this feature is essentially an off-road version of cruise control. There may be a very good reason trail control hasn't been added to an off-road vehicle before now: maybe it's a bad idea, maybe it's pointless, or maybe it's exactly what offroading needs. Regardless, it's going to be interesting to find out. If you just want the looks, the Tremor Appearance package will cost you $1,495 on top of the Maverick's base price. Performance comes at a premium, so if you want to go all the way and opt for the Tremor Off-Road package, you'll be spending $2,995.