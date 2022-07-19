Ford Just Made The Maverick Pickup More Expensive

The 2022 Ford Maverick has a lot going for it. It's the first pickup truck in America to feature a standard full-hybrid powertrain, a fuel-sipping combination that effortlessly yields an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in city driving. In addition, the Maverick has four doors, seating for five, and a 54.4-inch cargo bed to haul oversized items. Moreover, the new Ford Maverick started at under $20,000, and it's easy to see why buyers are filling up the order books like there's no tomorrow.

Ford Motor Co.

According to Reuters, Ford dealers sold the new Maverick like hotcakes, and most units carry a significant price premium over the intended MSRP. Ford cannot keep up with the demand that it announced it would stop taking orders for the 2022 Maverick Hybrid as of January 27, 2022, only seven months after the vehicle debuted in June 2021. The order books will reopen in late summer for the 2023 Maverick, but you will likely need to pay more than the initial sub-$20k base price.