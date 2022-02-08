2022 Jeep Wrangler High Tide gives customized SUVs an eye-searing makeover

American off-road icon Jeep is kicking off spring and summer in vibrant fashion. The automaker unveiled the Wrangler High Tide and limited-edition Jeep Beach models to celebrate the much-awaited Jeep Beach 2022 event in Daytona, Florida, from April 24 to May 1, 2022.

Jeep/Stellantis



“We listen to our customers, so we are celebrating their passion for beach-ready vehicles during this multiday event,” said Jim Morrison, vice president and head of Jeep North America. The annual Jeep Beach event attracts upwards of 200,000 attendees from all 50 states and no less than 20,000 Jeep vehicles, effectively making it among the most significant Jeep vehicle events held every year.

And what better way to welcome sunny weather than by unleashing the brand’s High-Velocity Yellow paint, now available for the Wrangler High Tide. You can also have the same bright hue on all Wrangler models, including the Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe hybrid, and the ultra-potent Wrangler 392.

Meanwhile, the Jeep Wrangler High Tide starts with a Sport S variant with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox. It comes standard with Jeep’s Extreme Recon Package that includes 17-inch by 8-inch beadlock-capable wheels, 35-inch BF Goodrich T/A KO2 tires, a 4.56 rear axle ratio, a 1.5-inch suspension lift with bespoke shock absorbers, and wheel flare extensions.

It also comes with many Mopar-branded accessories like a tire relocation kit, a jack spacer, and hinge-gate reinforcements. All Jeep Wrangler High Tide models get a body-color hardtop, LED headlights, LED foglights, rock rails, a Gorilla Glass windshield, hood decals, rock rails, and sand/slush floor liners.

Jeep is building the first 500 Wrangler High Tide units as Jeep Beach models with custom hood decals. If you don’t like yellow, you can go for the usual Hydro Blue, Black, Bright White, or StingGray paint, all with contrasting hood decals exclusive to Jeep Beach variants. The 2022 Jeep Wrangler High Tide is available to order this month. Prices start at $50,835 (including $1,595 destination fees) for both the High Tide and Jeep Beach.