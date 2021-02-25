2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition starts at under $75,000

Prepare your wallet if you’ve been pining for the newest V8-powered 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. As it turns out, the Launch Edition arrives first this spring with a $74,995 (including $1,495 destination) base price. It’s a lot of money for a Jeep, but you’re getting a lot in return, including that marvelous 392 cubic-inch motor.

“Our Jeep enthusiasts asked us for a Wrangler powered by a V9 engine, and we listened,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. “The result is the quickest and most powerful Jeep Wrangler yet, loaded with standard off-road performance features that make this Jeep Wrangler incredibly capable of covering the most rugged terrain.”

Of course, the Jeep Wrangler’s sterling off-road capabilities are a given, but this monster Jeep can do more than climb mountains and forge rivers. For the first time in a factory-spec Jeep, you can shame most sports cars in the dragstrip, as well. Powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.4-liter V8 engine (the same motor in a 392 Dodge Charger, Challenger, and Durango) pumping out 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.5-seconds.

Least to say, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is the fastest production Jeep ever made. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission (paddle shifters in a Jeep! Nice!), sending power to all four wheels via Jeep’s Select-Trac full-time 4WD system with a two-speed transfer case. Utilizing a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, 3.73:1 axle ratio, and 48:1 crawl ratio, Wrangler Rubicon 392 is as talented in the wild outdoors as in the dragstrip.

Standard equipment includes Dana 44 front and rear axles, with electronic locking differentials, 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, 33-inch BFGoodrich K02 A/T tires, Fox shock absorbers, and an electronically disconnecting front sway bar. Also standard are full leather seats, LED lighting, and an active dual-mode exhaust system.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition arrives at dealerships this spring. If you think $75,000 is too dear for a V8-powered Jeep, we’re expecting cheaper trim models to come later in 2021, but only if Jeep keeps its promise. The Launch Edition includes a hood scoop, body-colored fender flares, and a hardtop roof.