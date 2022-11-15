2023 Honda Civic Type R First Drive: Confidently Brilliant

As we are constantly reminded by the McRib, the allure of something is in no small part tied into its exclusivity. The more we're told we can't have it, the more we want it. Such is the case with Honda's Type R cars, of which very few officially made their way to the streets of the good ole US of A. In 2017, the first official Civic Type R for the US market debuted and proved it was very much worth the wait. Since then, the hatchback has been lauded for its impressive performance without the loss of tried-and-true Honda Civic utility, and all for a relatively attainable asking price, so long as you could get your hands on one.

When the eleventh generation Civic loomed on the horizon, we knew the next Type R wouldn't be far behind and indeed, its debut sent ripples throughout the sports car community. The usual promises of more power and better capability were there, but so was a design that was far more reserved than the last. Did this allude to a more mature, serious car than the exuberant gives-no-effs version it replaces? Is it still appealing without its air of exclusivity?

Finally having some wheel time has assuaged some of these concerns. Spoiler alert: 2023 the Honda Civic Type R rips.