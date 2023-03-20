The Acura Integra Type S Will Have A Huge Horsepower Increase Compared To The Base Integra

Acura's reinterpretation of the beloved Integra is already a fairly sporty offering from the brand, but Honda is boosting the power numbers with the 2024 Acura Integra Type S. The Type S will throw down 320 horsepower and 318 pound feet of torque. If over 300 horsepower wasn't enough for Acura fans, it comes with a six-speed, short-throw transmission as the only option. At least Honda is keeping manuals alive for the time being.

For comparison, the standard Integra puts out 200 horsepower from a 1.5-liter turbocharged VTEC motor. The Type-S sports a much larger 2-liter VTEC powerplant, according to an Acura press release. No other specific details of the powertrain or options list have been revealed about the Type-S. That being said, a teaser trailer for the car shows that it will feature a loud and crackle-filled exhaust note, and sport the classic Honda triple exhaust not dissimilar to the pipes on the Honda Civic Type-R.