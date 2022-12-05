The New Acura Integra Type S Already Sounds Epic: What We Know

Acura's entry-level sedan is getting a performance makeover, with the 2024 Acura Integra Type S headed to the lineup in summer 2023. It's the latest of the automaker's models to get the Type S treatment, adding more power along with paring back some of the options regular Integra buyers have presented to them, all in the name of making a more focused driver's car.

As for how that works, we can already give you a preview. SlashGear has been out to Japan for a brief but promising test-drive of the new Integra Type S at Acura's development track. It's the sort of appetite-whetting experience that has us more than excited for this new entrant to the affordable performance car market.

Details on the new Acura Integra Type S are currently in short supply. The automaker hasn't revealed the new sedan officially yet, only previewed it complete with camouflage wrap. It'll obviously stick closely to the formula of the current Integra, though we're expecting tweaks to the bodywork and other styling.