The New Acura Integra Type S Already Sounds Epic: What We Know
Acura's entry-level sedan is getting a performance makeover, with the 2024 Acura Integra Type S headed to the lineup in summer 2023. It's the latest of the automaker's models to get the Type S treatment, adding more power along with paring back some of the options regular Integra buyers have presented to them, all in the name of making a more focused driver's car.
As for how that works, we can already give you a preview. SlashGear has been out to Japan for a brief but promising test-drive of the new Integra Type S at Acura's development track. It's the sort of appetite-whetting experience that has us more than excited for this new entrant to the affordable performance car market.
Details on the new Acura Integra Type S are currently in short supply. The automaker hasn't revealed the new sedan officially yet, only previewed it complete with camouflage wrap. It'll obviously stick closely to the formula of the current Integra, though we're expecting tweaks to the bodywork and other styling.
Bigger engine, more power, stick as standard
Possibly the most distinctive change will be for those driving behind you. Whereas the regular Integra gets a pair of tailpipes at the outer edges of the lower valance, the Integra Type S switches that for a trio of centrally-positioned exhausts. That should bring with it a step up in the soundtrack, too.
Gone is the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in the current Integra, which the Acura sedan shares with its Civic Si cousin. That's switched for a 2.0-liter turbocharged VTEC engine, which Acura says will be good for over 300 horsepower. Whereas you can have the regular Integra with either a manual transmission or a CVT, the Integra Type S will only be offered with a 6-speed manual and a limited slip differential.
In short, this is very much a driver's focused car: just in the same way that Honda's Civic Type R and Toyota's GR Corolla are intended to appeal to enthusiasts specifically. Assuming Acura can get the pricing right, that could make 2023 an even more exciting year for those not quite willing to embrace electrification just yet.