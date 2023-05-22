2023 Nissan Z Review: Paying The Price For Heritage

Car enthusiasts can be an automaker's strongest advocates but also its harshest critics. When the vehicle in question is the latest member of Nissan's Z series, both anticipation and skepticism are locked and loaded from day one. Get it right, and your legacy continues unscathed; screw up — which can itself be a case of simply moving too far from what loyalists were hoping for — and your core audience won't let you hear the end of it.

Problem is, these days success depends on more than just a small cohort of the most dedicated fans. For a new vehicle to be worth the cost of development, it can't only please existing drivers but win over new ones, too. Trying to do that, amid the budgetary reality that the days of gas-burning sports cars are effectively numbered, requires some tough choices to be made.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Working strongly in the 2023 Z's favor is Nissan's pricing. Though no longer starting "under $40,000" as initially announced, the $40,990 (plus $1,095 destination) Z Sport trim remains competitive. The Z Performance trim — shown here — starts at $50,990 (plus destination), while a limited edition Z Proto Spec added $3k to that number.