2023 Nissan Z Pricing Revealed: Retro Coupe Comes At An Aggressive Cost
Nissan has announced the pricing for its anticipated 2023 Nissan Z coupe sports car. The starting price will vary depending on whether you're interested in the Z Coupe Sport option, which will start at $39,990 when it arrives in the U.S. this summer, or the Z Coupe Performance variant, which has a heftier starting price of $49,990. Those two variants side, Nissan has also revealed plans to offer a very limited number of Z Coupe Proto Spec Edition units in the U.S. — 240 cars, to be precise — with a starting price of $52,990. The limited-edition version boasts some exclusive features inside and out, not to mention the special plaque not found with the Z Sport and Z Performance offerings.
Though the Z Coupe Sport manages to stay under the $40k mark as Nissan had originally promised, the included destination fee does push the figure beyond that threshold a bit. That's not likely to be a dealbreaker for most fans of the retro-styled sports car, which remains quite affordable for what you get, as we noted in our first-drive experience. Regardless of the version you opt for, drivers can expect the previously announced twin-turbo V6 3.0-liter engine offering 400 horsepower, as well as the option of either a 9-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual alternative.
What buyers can expect
Nissan bills its next Z model as an "approachable" sports car, one that brings retro design elements alongside the latest automotive innovations and high-tech features. The new model represents the seventh generation of the popular line, which has ditched its number prefix to simply be called the "2023 Z" in the U.S. The automaker previously announced a 0-60 mph improvement of around 15%, not to mention a generous 30% boost in torque and 68 additional horsepower (via Nissan).
Looking to the interior, Nissan has packed both a 12.3-inch digital display and an 8-inch touchscreen control panel, though the car also retains some analog controls, as well. Drivers are offered three different modes when it comes to the meter display, including Sport and Enhanced options for drivers who want navigation or shift information to get more prominence during their drives. The model is rounded out by a huge number of standard equipment features, not the least of which is intelligent cruise control, the automaker's Intelligent Key alongside a push-to-start button, support for CarPlay and Android Auto, both USB-A and USB-C ports, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
As anticipated, the Nissan Z Coupe sports car, including its Performance variant, will arrive in U.S. dealerships starting this summer. The destination and handling fees clock in at $1,025.