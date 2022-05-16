2023 Nissan Z Pricing Revealed: Retro Coupe Comes At An Aggressive Cost

Nissan has announced the pricing for its anticipated 2023 Nissan Z coupe sports car. The starting price will vary depending on whether you're interested in the Z Coupe Sport option, which will start at $39,990 when it arrives in the U.S. this summer, or the Z Coupe Performance variant, which has a heftier starting price of $49,990. Those two variants side, Nissan has also revealed plans to offer a very limited number of Z Coupe Proto Spec Edition units in the U.S. — 240 cars, to be precise — with a starting price of $52,990. The limited-edition version boasts some exclusive features inside and out, not to mention the special plaque not found with the Z Sport and Z Performance offerings.

Though the Z Coupe Sport manages to stay under the $40k mark as Nissan had originally promised, the included destination fee does push the figure beyond that threshold a bit. That's not likely to be a dealbreaker for most fans of the retro-styled sports car, which remains quite affordable for what you get, as we noted in our first-drive experience. Regardless of the version you opt for, drivers can expect the previously announced twin-turbo V6 3.0-liter engine offering 400 horsepower, as well as the option of either a 9-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual alternative.