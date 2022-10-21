2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review: For The Lucky Few

It should perhaps be illegal to love a gearbox so much. The Mazda MX-5 Miata's six-speed stick shift is, at this point, so widely vaunted and ubiquitously praised that it's almost bordering on parody. Manual sales still continue to dwindle in the U.S., meanwhile, and drivers more often than not opt for larger and larger SUVs and crossovers when they're shopping for a new vehicle.

Yes, there are still enthusiast cars where changing your own gears is an (encouraged) option, but if speed is your goal then the rifle-bolt-rapidity of a modern dual-clutch transmission can't be bested by muscle power alone anymore. A cynic might wonder if manufacturers see the stick shift as not only fading but quite frankly passé.

It's no idle concern, either. Sales of the MX-5 are down more than 50% year-on-year so far in 2022, though with the proviso that almost every vehicle in the automaker's range has seen a dip this year. Nonetheless, with just 4,571 new Miata finding homes in the U.S. in the first three quarters of the year, roadster purists would be forgiven for feeling a little uneasy about the car's future.