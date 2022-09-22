The Reason Why BMW Isn't Giving Up On The Manual Transmission

The Bavarian carmaker is double clutching against the flow of traffic because half of the M2 series "Beamers" purchased are being ordered with stick shift. Frank van Meel, head of the M series line, said in an interview with Autocar that every second M2 "car is bought with a manual" because drivers want to "tame the beast," and the only way they can do that is with a manual gearbox.

Van Meel added that even though the manual gearbox is heavier, slower, and gives the car worse gas mileage, "the fanbase really love the manual." Quite simply, getting rid of the manual transmission option doesn't make business sense because it's just too popular. In fact, according to Van Meel, "the US is the biggest market" for these stick-equipped M2s (via Autocar), a statement that flies in the face of the perception that manual transmissions are a dying breed.

The new 2023 M2 models — with and without sticks — won't appear on showroom floors until the end of 2022, but customers can order a 6-speed manual option on both the M3 and M4 models.